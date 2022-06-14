Popular Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi is going through a divorce with her ex-husband Justin Dean and she is not finding it easy

The mum of two particularly finds it difficult to let her kids go spend some time with their dad and she broke down in a video recently

The dancer in the video which seemed to be a live one asked her fans who have been divorced if it gets any easier for them

Popular Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi recently revealed via a video that she is having a hard time coming to terms with her divorce.

Korra's marriage took a turn for the worse when her husband Justin Dean announced on social media that they were getting divorced.

Korra Obidi gets emotional as she drops kids off Photo credit: @korraobidi/@hommarell

Source: Instagram

Since the estranged couple share two kids, they have to find a way to co-parent and it has not been easy on Korra.

In a video sighted online, the dancer broke down in tears at the point of dropping off her daughters with her ex.

She looked longingly at the door before having short episodes of emotions.

The mum of two who seemed to be on a live video at that time asked her fans who had gone through a divorce if it ever gets easier at any point.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Korra's video

alverrita:

"If you know you gonna get a divorce don't make babies."

prestigefashionstore3:

"Emotions must be there The Lord is your strength korra."

chichy_ceo:

"Chai I feel for her No one gets into a marriage to get divorced. God will continue to give strength handle the whole thing."

hasdrell___:

"Ehya "

Korra Obidi’s hubby shares threats he got for not making peace with wife

The lingering marital crisis between Nigerian dancer Korra Obidi and her husband, Justin Dean, took a new turn with the involvement of some fans.

The fans demanded that Justin should make peace with his wife in the next 48 hours or face the consequences.

Justin shared screenshots of the threats he got and declared that it is not the first time he was getting such.

Source: Legit.ng