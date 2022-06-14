Nigerian singer Tiwa Savage is currently a trending topic of discussion in the online community after she was spotted in a video

The mother of one rocked a bold blazer outfit that saw her ditching a ‘bra’ and appearing almost bare-chested

The outfit got many talking on social media with some fans saying it wouldn’t be a problem if internal female celebrities rocked the same outfit

Nigerian music star Tiwa Savage has given social media users something to talk about after stepping out in a bold outfit.

The Water and Garri crooner attended an event in a simple blazer and baggy pant piece that didn’t go down well with some critics on social media.

Tiwa Savage's outfit sparks reactions.

Source: Instagram

The outfit saw Tiwa Savage appearing seemingly bare-chested as it was evident that she had no bra on. However, the video making the rounds online captured the mother of one looking comfortable in her outfit as she posed for pictures and videos.

Check out the post below:

Social media users react

Tiwa’s outfit became a topic of discussion for online observers as many pointed out that it is too revealing while others said it wouldn’t be a problem if international female stars rock similar outfit.

Read comments sighted below:

_iamyeychii said:

"Keep talking, if na Beyonce or CardiB wear am now it’s perfect."

fabricsbybidemi said:

"Can never be wrong in the eyes of her fans."

feolu_dollars said:

"She can’t do no wrong in my eyes If it’s Rihanna now y’all will be shouting wow wow like ambulance siren…"

odisababa said:

"For someone who's ndes are all over the net, walking about bare chested is a norm. It's her life. Let her live it."

miss._teee said:

"If she isn’t comfortable, that’s her cross to bear. There’s nobody here that hasn’t worn an uncomfortable outfit just because they like it. All of you sinching your waist to death for someone else’s owambe, is it comfortable? Y’all with big tummy that still wear tight dress, is it comfortable? So everybody shut up, thank you."

