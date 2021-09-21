Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus has sent wishes to Senator Oluremi Tinubu on her 61st birthday

The actress referred to Oluremi as her godmother as she showered her with prayers and lovely words

Fans of the actress have also sent in their birthday wishes to the wife of one of Nigeria's top politicians, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Popular Nollywood actress, Eniola Badmus, is gushing over her godmother, Senator Oluremi Tinubu as she celebrates her 61st birthday.

Eniola Badmus celebrates her godmother, Remi Tinubu on 61st birthday. Credit: @eniola_badmus

Source: Instagram

She showered the politician with lovely words and congratulated her on the milestone year while expressing how excited she is about her birthday.

Badmus posted beautiful looking photos of herself and the celebrant on her verified Instagram page with a caption that reads:

"Happy 61st birthday to my beloved godmother SENATOR OLUREMI TINUBU ......This is no doubt a major milestone for you. I’m so elated God has allowed you to live this long in great health and strength. May the Almighty keep on keeping you in good health and making you happy all your days."

See the post below:

Fans reaction

Some of Eniola's fans have joined her in celebrating her godmother. Legit.ng captured some of the fans wishes, read below:

Teslimts

"Happy Birthday ma."

preciouswaka01:

"Happy birthday mama."

Uzainlag

"Birthday blessings mama."

Jayswearhouse:

"Your hair in d last slide is gorgeous."

Olukafem:

"Long live our mummy Senator Oluremi Tinubu.many more happy returns ma."

Divinenista

"Happy birthday ma. Age with abundant grace of God."

Meetclaco:

"Happy birthday from Vow 2 Praise from Liberia ."

Bukola_toshin:

"@eniola_badmus Eleniyan, happy birthday to mama jagaban of Lagos, may her days be long in good health already in wealth ma my sister biko adopt me too."

Otunbagucci__starboy:

"Nest first lady."

Source: Legit.ng