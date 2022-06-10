Comedian Mr Jollof has pitched his tent with APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, and he is making it known to all and sundry

The entertainer took to his Instagram page with a video showing the moment he was introduced to Tinubu by the politician’s son, Seyi

Mr Jollof shared the video on his Instagram page while declaring support as many flooded his comment section with different reactions

More celebrities are starting to publicly declare sup[ort for their preferred candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections and the latest to do so is comedian, Mr Jollof.

The humour merchant recently took to his Instagram page with a video showing the moment he met All Progressive Congress (APC)’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Moment comedian Mr Jollof met Tinubu. Photo: @mr.jollof

Source: Instagram

Apparently, Tinubu’s son, Seyi, had made the introduction possible as he was also spotted in the video.

Seyi was heard telling his dad how Mr Jollof has been fighting for his cause to become the next president of Nigeria.

An impressed Tinubu went ahead to exchange a handshake with the comedian.

Sharing the video on his page, Mr Jollof declared his full support for the APC presidential candidate.

See his post below:

Social media users react

oluwatoyinfetuga said:

"Quite unfortunate."

officialbigv said:

"Make una leave jollof e know wey tin e de find."

sassyb_20 said:

"Enjoy today cry tomorrow."

myfingerfoodsng said:

"Mr jollof na hungry fellow o na belle politics that’s why I can never take him serious."

adaugosolange said:

"Jollof you fit shake am? I wan see something. God una no like this man na him money una Dey see."

maria_englo said:

"Na them after they pay you we have 8 years to suffer."

