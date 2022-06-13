Portable Zazu Close to Tears, Almost Engages in a Fight, Someone Assures Him He Wouldn’t Die to Pacify Him
- Nigerian controversial singer Portable is at it again, and this time, he was engaged in what looked like a fight
- The singer was almost in tears over what appeared to be an argument as a voice was heard in the background assuring him he wouldn’t die
- Portable’s reaction in the video stirred another round of reactions from fans who believed the singer needs to be in a rehab
Nigerian upcoming singer Portable, who is known for his controversial lifestyle, was seen in a video where he seems to have been engaged in an argument that almost led to a fight.
A voice could be heard in the background saying the singer was angry, as he also visibly exhibited.
In another clip from the video, a voice could be heard assuring Portable as he was on the verge of tears.
The reason for the argument, however, is unknown.
See the video below:
Mixed reactions as Portable is engaged in argument
Fans and followers of the singer have since taken to social media to react as many expressed concern over the singer’s mental health.
Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:
dammyrex05:
"Dis guy ND wahala na 5&6."
sandrabenede:
"Awwww he gat a cute crying face tho. Lol."
michael._u
"Make he dey wear shirt oo, because if person wipe am oraimo cord like this, he go feel am!"
future_wheelz:
"Them don comot the guy for celebrity abi what's happening ♂️."
rufus.bose:
"Haha who hot Zazu tori Olorun he feel pain. I no like this can thing jor ."
_iamoma__:
"They are Making the situation worse by telling him not to cry."
nagorom_1:
"Instagram still dey ask their selves whether make them verify am or not ."
