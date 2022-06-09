Popular Nigerian actor, Williams Uchemba is updating his fans about the stress he is going through in getting his voter's card

The actor shared a photo on Instagram to declare that he is more comfortable going through the stress than seeing its consequences

He had the registration in Enugu and shared the details online, Nigerians have reacted differently to his post

Ace Nigerian actor, sparked hilarious reactions when he updated his followers about what he is going through to get his Permanent Voter's Card (PVC).

The actor shared a lovely photo of himself on Instagram with a powerful quote about what he is going through in order to get a PVC.

Williams Uchemba speaks on stress of getting PVC. Credit: @williamsuchemba

Source: Instagram

The quote reads:

"I will rather wait 8 hours for my PVC to be ready that another 8 years of misery."

In the caption of the post, Uchemba reminded his fans about how important their votes are as he revealed that he spent 8 hours waiting and will continue the process the next day.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Williams Uchemba's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Williams Uchemba's post about the stress of getting a PVC.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Comfort.cole.733:

"Who are we using the PVC to vote for, if not for the same people."

Augustbyoyin:

"Why are people saying 8years has Nigeria election changed from 4years to 8years?"

Aykjsmith:

"Good one bro I so appreciate ur doings I wish all celeb will do same."

Izu_nox:

"Good move bro,I wish all celebrities can do same. big up.

Chimaachonwa:

"8 years is not 8 months. Let's get it right this time around. We have suffered enough because of bad leadership."

Prince suggests Nigerian artists should host free shows

Legit.ng previously reported that Big Brother Naija star Prince Enwerem took to social media with a post suggesting a more effective way to get Nigerians to get their PVCs.

According to him, a way to push the PVC agenda is for singers to host free shows and make the PVC a gate pass.

Prince also noted that the approach will work wonders in getting the message beyond social media.

Source: Legit.ng