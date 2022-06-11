BBNaija season 6 star, seemed to have bitten more than he could chew after making a remark about a presidential candidate, Peter Obi

The reality star shared his opinion about Peter Obi and declared that he joined a wrong political party

His statement got to the wrong side of many of Peter Obi's supporters who greatly lampooned and condemned him for the remarks

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye star, Pere Egbi shared his opinion about a youth's favourite presidential candidate, Peter Obi, and the youths are turning on him.

Pere took to his Twitter page to suggest that the Labour Party's (LP) presidential candidate joined the wrong political party.

Nigerians drag Pere over comments on Peter Obi. Credit: @peterobigregory @pereegbi

Source: Instagram

According to him:

"Peter Obi joined the wrong party period."

The reality star's statement didn't sit well with many of Peter Obi's supporters, most of them slammed him over it.

One of the fans advised him to stop disguising and face his sugar mummy business in peace.

Check out the exchange below:

Nigerians condemn Pere's comments on Peter Obi

Social media users across the country have expressed their dissatisfaction over Pere's comments on Peter Obi.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Winnyuwagbale:

"You come for OBidients, you collect sharperly. No time."

Ben_bistro:

"It’s so painful. He knows Peter Obi is the best candidate but still he said he joined the wrong party. What does wrong party have to do with we the youths delivering this country from the hands of old hags? Na party go vote?"

Prime_minister05:

"Even if he join birthday party we go vote am."

Chika_squared:

"People are angry now, mind what you say."

Darreal5:

"Pere no get sense normally na. Make una ask y e no continue for US military."

Peter Obi has made the mistake other popular people make: Yomi Black

Legit.ng previously reported that actor Yomi Black was not sure that one of the popular presidential aspirants, Peter Obi will get into power with his strategy.

According to the filmmaker, Obi's ambition is being fuelled by the delusion of social media, a mistake other popular people made in the past.

Black also added that as a filmmaker, he learned that audience reaction is easy to predict once the content is free without stress.

