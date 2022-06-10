BBNaija reality star Liquorose opened up more on the relationship between her and Emmanuel in and after the house

Liquorose revealed Emmanuel was the first person to tell her he loved her as she spoke about their one-side love

The reality star also dropped a bomb about seeing Emmanuel with a girl in Dubai, even though they were still together

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion on Thursday night was one that came with emotions as it focused more on relationships.

One of the housemates, Liquorose, opened up about her relationship with Emmanuel within and outside the house.

Liquorose said she saw Emmanuel with a girl in Dubai. Credit: @liquorose @emmanuelumohjr

Source: Instagram

Liquorose, in her statement, revealed that Emmanuel was the first person to tell her “I love you” in the house” and said it even after they left the house.

She revealed that some other housemates told her it was a one-sided love as they felt Emmanuel was only using her, but Liquorose continued her relationship with the young man.

See the post below:

Liquorose invites Emmanuel to her birthday party

In another clip, Liquorose revealed she invited Emmanuel to her birthday party, but he failed to show up.

While reacting to why their relationship ended, Emmanuel spoke on going out with Saskay, before he was cut short by Liquorose, who dropped a bomb about seeing him with a girl in Dubai.

See the post below:

Internet users react to Liquorose vs Emmanuel drama

See the reactions below:

iamfollydovey:

"That sound at d end where rose opened up was efile e je ko soro✋."

isabelleojora:

"Fear boys like Emmanuel I hope he gets his match cause he doesn’t deserve ladies like Liquorose at all."

balogun.gloria:

"Wow Emmanuel did Liquor dirty, that's so unfair, Liquor is a deep lover, that's why Emmanuel took him for a ride."

taonga_97:

"He broke the trust and he is now here acting innocent."

Angel reveals how Emmanuel flirted with her

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion continued on Wednesday night, June 8, and one of the highlights of the show was the claim Angel Smith made against her colleague Emmanuel.

Angel claimed Emmanuel made moves toward her during the show, stressing that he wanted to meet her after they left the house.

According to Angel, Emmanuel, who was in a relationship with Liquorose at that time, flirted with her at the show's finale.

Source: Legit.ng