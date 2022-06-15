BBNaija reality star Cross has been in the news for the past few hours after his colleague Angel revealed what she had done for him

Angel, during the BBNaija reunion show, revealed she went out of her way to cook for Cross when he was sick and also gave him money when he was broke

It seems the whole thing got to Cross as another of his colleague Liquorose sent him a message on Snapchat to console and motivate him

The drama from Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion show on Tuesday night, June 14, continues to trend on social media as Angel revealed some of the things she has done for Cross and why their relationship didn’t go beyond the house.

Angel, in a statement, revealed that when Cross was sick, she left her place on the island for the mainland to cook for him on different occasions. She added that when he ran out of money in Dubai, he came to her for help, and she turned up for him.

Fans gush as Liqourose motivates Cross with a lovely message. Credit: @liquorose @crossdaboss

Source: Instagram

Liquorose sends message to Cross

It appears the whole revelation got to Cross as Liquorose took to her Snapchat to send him a message to console him.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Liquorose, in her message, referred to Cross as an intellectual who is more than enough for himself.

See the post below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

faith_bansi:

"Awww!!! This was most of us to Cross after yesterday’s episode."

angigift:

"She's a encouraging person we saw that in the house she's a no negative woman May God bless you Mama❤️❤️❤️."

queenbest50:

"Cross ate naked Angel n cleaned his mouth n now her fans are running naked too tssuuiipp."

catalyst1434:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ these people found each other. Very deep and expressive individuals, not sophisticated with words but with great actions."

Angel says she doesn't want more with Cross despite flirting with each other in the house

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion show on Tuesday night, June 14, focused more on the crashed relationship between Angel and Cross.

A throwback of some moments between Cross and Angel where they flirted with each other in the house was shown for all to see during the reunion as the two spoke about what went wrong.

In her statement, Angel said her relationship with Cross crashed because he was angry she was flirting with Emmanuel.

Source: Legit.ng