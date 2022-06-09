BBNaija reality star Angel made an allegation against her colleague Emmanuel as she claimed he made moves to her

Angel said Emmanuel flirted with her despite the fact that he was in a relationship with housemate Liquorose

Angel’s statement has stirred mixed reactions on social media from fans and followers of the reality show

The Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reunion continued on Wednesday night, June 8, and one of the highlights of the show was the claim Angel Smith made against her colleague Emmanuel.

Angel, in a statement, claimed Emmanuel made moves to her during the show, stressing that he wanted to meet her after they left the house.

Angel claimed Emmanuel flirted with her. Credit: @theangeljbsmith @emmanuelumohjr

Source: Instagram

According to Angel, Emmanuel, who was in a relationship with Liquorose at that time, flirted with her at the show's finale.

While Emmanuel tried to correct the misconception, Angel interrupted him, saying:

“The finale, I was minding my business, you came to whisper in my ear, ‘I cant wait to see you outside.”

See the video below:

Mixed reactions as Angel says Emmanuel flirted with her

Angel’s statement has stirred mixed reactions from fans and followers of the reality TV show.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

wasewan:

" from his body language #guiltyascharged."

ginialuchi:

"What those I can't wait to see you outside even mean to angel ‍♀️that should be the question ‍♀️cause is this childish talk of I can't wait to see you outside ‍♀️is Emma your enemy why wouldn't he want to see you outside ,must everything be for nacks and date nna eh this generation can tire someone , wilding imagination no go kill una."

you_jaaaay:

'Angel, he said “he cnt wait to see u outside@ he didn’t say “marry me” so y were u following him up n down that night begging him to kiss u? Because of “I cnt wait to see u outside”? ."

imaima_king:

"I can't wait to see you outside....Biko did anything happened outside??? Na weytin I wan hear.."

