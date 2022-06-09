Popular comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka is sending stern warnings to some of his followers who are not cool with his choices of candidates ahead of the 2023 elections

The funnyman shared a post on Instagram to tell such people to kindly unfollow instead of trolling him online

He also said just like the people trolling him, he also has right to choose his preferred candidates, Nigerians have reacted differently to his post

Some internet users seemed to have been sending some unpalatable messages to popular comedian, Gbenga Adeyinka over his choice of candidates ahead of the 2023 election and the funnyman is not taking it cool with them.

Gbenga took to his Instagram page to share a post that addressed trolls and advised them to just unfollow him instead of deciding who he chooses to support.

Gbenga Adeyinka warns trolls. Credit: @gbengaadeyinka1stgcon

Source: Instagram

According to him:

"People are just incredible. You go to peoples pages to bully them over their choices when you have taken a hand on yours? We don't have to agree on who to support. I have a right to choose like you have a right too. Please unfollow me if my choice is not of with you."

In the caption of the post, he also wrote to all his followers that he is tired of the trolls and promised to report such Instagram accounts for harassment.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Gbenga Adeyinka's post

A number of Gbenga Adeyinka's followers have reacted differently to the post.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Mr.jollof_:

"You try to explain to people when no get PVC well I don collect my strokes take yours and have a thick skin."

Official_mjay91:

"I'm just asking if you won't still ask them to follow you back."

Realkemokemo:

"My choice your choice shouldn't another person headache."

Paulalasiri:

"Why do people abuse someone for choosing a different Political Candidate? Please respect people's choices."

