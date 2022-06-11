Fans of Nigerian singer Portable are not afraid to lay hands on him and most times he steps out, he is always involved in a rough session

The Zazu crooner recently shared a video of the moment his fans held on to him tightly and dragged him in a rough manner in Ibadan

Different reactions have followed Portable's video as some Nigerians pointed out that he needs proper security men

Popular Nigerian singer Portable showed up in Ibadan and his fans decided to give a different taste of the fame he is used to.

It is not surprising that most Portable fans resort to violence when they see him in a bid to get money from him, and a recent video confirmed the phenomenon.

Portable's Ibadan fans go wild Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

It's not easy to be superstar

Portable could not help but lament after some of his fans in Ibadan held onto him like a thief in a bid to yank off the money in his fist.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

In one of the clips, the singer managed to get into his car and instructed his driver to move, and at least 2 fans were seen hanging onto the car as it gathered speed.

Another clip showed fans of the singer hailing him as he addressed them from the roof of his car before throwing money into the air.

"Happening right now with in Ibadan city … omo to be a superstar isn’t easy at all."

Watch the clips below:

Nigerians react to Portable's video

djchicken_kukuruku:

"Omo this one weak me o."

layinkasulu:

"Guy.!!! Change the narrative!!! Get a security team when you’re out, it doesn’t stop you from feeling your fans. We need you sound, healthy and well. You need to change somethings as you grow bigger."

only1_dollz:

"Nawa o .. see as u come be like thief dem don hold u today."

davefitness24_7:

"Because Everybody love you my brother keep up the good work."

djvisky_beat:

"Dey carry security oo , I hope these people don’t wound you one day."

ai_netron:

"Why your crew they do like that now...they just dey laugh."

I charge in Pounds and Euros now

Popular Nigerian music star, Portable, gave fans something to talk about for the umpteenth time after he spoke about his rates.

In a new development, the Zazu crooner shared a video on his official Instagram page where he announced his new acceptable mode of payment.

The singer started out by making it known that he will no longer be doing free shows. Not stopping there, Portable added that he will now be receiving payment in foreign currencies.

Source: Legit.ng