The Big Brother Naija reunion has exposed moments and the ex-housemates are forced to reveal what some of their actions meant

In a recent episode, Angel and Yousef had to tell everyone what exactly the several moments of raomace they shared in the house meant

While Angel pointed out that she enjoyed it for what it was, Youse revealed that he was willing to go all in if Angel wasn't playing other boys in the house as well

The Big Brother Naija reunion is unfolding to become a show of revelations as well as drags and call outs.

In a recent episode, Ebuka put Angel and Yousef on the hot seat after he played several clips of them at different times in the house acting like they were in love and had a thing for each other.

Yousef says he was reay to go all in wth Angel Photo credit: @theangeljbsmith/@officialking_yousef

Angel on her part disclosed that she was teasing Yousef and thought he was doing the same even though she enjoyed it for what it was.

She however admitted that she enjoyed Yousef's company and she definitely liked him in the house.

Yousef on the other hand got everyone in the room emotional when he revealed that he was ready to go down the long road with Angel if she was down for it.

He continued by saying he had already invested about 60% of his energy into Angel but had to withdraw when she still decided to play other guys in the house even though they shared moments.

Yousef sighted an example of when Angel casually kissed Cross. He revealed that if not for that, he would have gone all out with Angel.

Nigerians react to the video

Maria and Angel drag each other over escapades with men

The Big Brother Naija reunion show promises to be a very dramatic one as the ex-housemates are not sparing words or actions.

In an episode sighted online, Maria and Angel had a moment where they decided to drag each other over their escapades with men.

Angel called out Maria for being a partriachy princess and also pointed out the fact that she was publicly dragged for sleeping around with a married man.

