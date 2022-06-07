Big Brother Naija 2019 winner, Mercy Eke already had her body worked on before she got into the house and it was one of the reasons she was on everyone's lips

The entrepreneur in a recent interview revealed that contrary to opinions, she worked on her body because she wanted a certain body type

Mercy noted that she has always been into fashion and she always wanted to look good in any outfit she showed up in

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Mercy Eke has finally revealed the real reason she decided to work on her body even before she became a star.

The reality star in a video stated that she didn't go for surgery because of any man as she decided to do it for herself, just to look good.

Mercy noted that as someone who has always been into fashion, she knew she wanted a body type to enhance her looks, and she went for it.

She continued by saying that there is nothing to be ashamed of and that getting the perfect figure is not because she lacked confidence like many people thought.

In her words:

"I did it for myself, I did it to sell my business. I don't think there is anything to be ashamed of."

Mercy also shaded people who bleach or enhance their bodies in other ways but throw shades at others who go under the knife.

"If you know you're that girl, leave your body the way God created you."

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Mercy's statement

tcj.marketing:

"She's right though."

kayeriom:

"Absolutely correct, all are enhancements. Choose the one you can afford."

___moyenn:

"Hate to say it but She has a point. Honestly "

debbiekinkincollections:

"She said it all. If you're over confident leave your body the way God made u nor rub powder nor make up just wear cloth and move. All na enhancement jare do the one you fit afford period and there's no where it's said that we will be judged with our bodies. Make we love each other first."

thereal_fow:

"Shots fired all na same same."

adadoby:

"Enhancement is Enhancement! Be it makeup or surgery."

Mercy Eke declares that there are no faithful men anymore

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem housemate, Mercy Eke shared her opinion about faithful men during a question and answer session on Twitter.

The reality star urged her fans to ask her any question, and one of them asked if she believed there are still faithful men.

Mercy's response to the fan question was simple and short, she said she doesn't believe such men still exist.

Source: Legit.ng