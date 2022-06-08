Popular Nigerian singer, Timi Dakolo is not impressed with the ruling APC and he has publicly expressed his displeasure

The singer reacted when his attention was drawn to using his hit song, Great Nation at the party's national convention

He wondered why the song would be played at such an event without his permission and Nigerians have replied to him by reacting differently

Music star, Timi Dakolo has shared his views and expressed displeasure at the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for using his evergreen song Great Nation during their national convention.

Timi's attention to the APC's using the song was drawn by Segalink who asked whether he was paid for playing his music.

Timi Dakolo drags APC for using his song without permission. Credit: @timidakolo @apcspecialconvention

Source: Instagram

Segalink shared the moment the song was played and asked:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

"My brother Timi Dakolo I hope dem pay us for this song wey dey play for APC convention so? GreatNation."

An unimpressed Timi replied him that the song was played without his permission:

"Why use an artist's song without their permission in a rally or campaign. The things people get away with in the country called Nigeria. Actually, this is the second time."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Timi Dakolo's post

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to Timi Dakolo's outburst about using his song without his permission.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Lolashub:

"I don’t get. If they play it at a wedding, will he say the same thing?"

Honee_wealth:

"No copyright infringement here now."

Lineoofficial:

"Do churches pay when they sing these gospel songs? Thought it was the holy spirit that gives those inspirations."

Uche_vv:

"They played buga too , kizz Daniel must sue them too."

Sandypreneur:

"Would he have said the same if he was invited to perform it on stage? Seeing that he does that at most political gatherings."

Timi Dakolo reacts after being called out for singing at Atiku's political rally

Legit.ng earlier reported that Timi Dakolo faced backlash on social media after he performed at a political rally.

Videos went viral on social media showing Dakolo singing at presidential aspirant Atiku Abubakar's rally.

After the singer was called out, he reacted by saying he was going to sing and collect his bread and that people who are upset should sing their own too.

Source: Legit.ng