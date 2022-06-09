Actor Nosa Rex has pointed out that Nigerians love Peter Obi, but he won't become president under the party he is contesting

Sighting an example of Tinubu and Atiku, the actor noted that all the men that matter in politics are either under the umbrella of the All Progressives Congress or the Peoples Democratic Party

Nosa however thinks that Obi will dump Labour Party for PDP so that he can become Vice President in 2023

Popular actor Nosa Rex has put up an attempt to see how the much-loved politician, Peter Obi, will end up at the helm of affairs in 2023.

The actor shared a post on his Instagram page where he highlighted why people don't want Atiku Abubakar or Bola Tinubu to become president and why Peter Obi can't win even though he is loved by many.

According to Nosa, all the men who matter when it comes to politics in Nigeria are either under APC or PDP.

Seeing as Obi left PDP for Labour Party, the actor is of the opinion that the politician will go back to his old party to become vice president which might be the only way for PDP to be in power.

Nosa Rex left his fans with a vital question as he asked them to examine if it is better to lose Peter Obi for eight years or have him become vice president.

"Just thinking .. please let’s discuss .. matured people only … Don’t insult anyone under my comment section. I go block u. Let everyone feel free to talk no matter who you Dey support."

Nigerians share their opinions

chinneyloveofficial:

"Vice doesn’t have a say! They are figure heads…. Especially if u run under a northerner! Na only if he run under tinubu cos that man no go last 3yrs lol!"

adaoraukoh:

"He is too good to be a vice and probably end up very insignificant like the present I personally think we as a people have the power of ONE VOICE and presidency will resonate from another party for a change."

charlesinojie:

"That will be the most disastrous political move Peter Obi would ever make if he returns to PDP to accept a running mate slot from Atiku."

aforchibunduaugustine:

"The VP has no power in our country. We ll still blame him after 8 years. Osinbajo is an intelligent man but did his intelligence come to play??"

Actor Yomi Black shares opinion about Peter Obi

Just like many others, actor Yomi Black weighed in on the presidential ambition of one of the aspirants, Peter Obi, and his method of popularity.

The filmmaker pointed out that just like other popular people, Obi has made the mistake of relying on social media to drive his campaign.

He added that many fans of Peter Obi might not be able to pay the cost of going out to vote for him despite his credibility and intelligence, while Atiku and Tinubu supporters will troop out.

