Nigerian music star Mr Eazi caused a buzz on social media after sharing the artwork for his next music project dubbed Legalize, which he said would be out on Friday, June 10.

To make it even more special, Mr Eazi would be featuring his wife to be and billionaire daughter Temi Otedola in the music video, which will make it the first time she would appear in any of his songs.

Eazi wrote:

“The Wait is Over!! #Album Coming, I present to you all the Art piece for my 1st single Titled #Legalize in collaboration with @aureilbessan out Friday 10th June.”

See the post below:

Photos from behind the scene of the official music video where Mr Eazi proposed to his fiancée Temi in Venice have emerged online.

See the post below:

Fans anticipate the release of Mr Eazi’s song

Many of Mr Eazi’s fans and followers have taken to social media to hail him as they anticipate the release of the new song.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

thatguyset:

"Love is a beautiful thing."

430mc:

"Your love is too strong."

planetsongz:

"Star boi breed E Don sure for you jare bro, ride on."

Temi Otedola insists on private wedding

Temi Otedola updated her fans and members of the online community about her wedding with Mr Eazi which people are looking forward to.

The billionaire's daughter made it known that the wedding she desires to have will be as private as possible and she won't be pleased if she sees anyone she doesn't know personally at the event.

According to her:

"I will be annoyed if I see anybody I don't know at my wedding."

