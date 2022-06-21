Singer Davido has been vocal about the upcoming elections but the Osun indigene is particularly invested in the governorship election in his state

The 30BG crooner who is currently on tour announced that he’s coming down to Osun to show support for his uncle

Davido equally posted a picture of a branded bag of beans that had the name of Governor Oyetola on it

Nigerian singer Davido is currently on tour in the US but this has not stopped him from paying keen attention to the upcoming governorship election in his state.

The singer who has been vocal about his support for his uncle, Ademola Adeleke, recently took to Twitter with posts letting Nigerians know that he would be in Osun for the election.

Davido blows hot ahead of Osun election.

Source: Instagram

According to the Stand Strong crooner, his uncle wouldn’t be robbed of his mandate to become governor this time around.

He wrote:

"Osun is not Ekiti as our people will lawfully resist all attempts to rob them as was done in 2018 … July 16 we shall rejoice ! See y’all soon but for now #Backtotour."

Davido equally announced that he would be in Osun soon.

See tweets below:

In a different Twitter post, the singer shared a picture showing a branded bag of beans that had the name of the incumbent governor of Osun on it.

He tagged the image: “Mumu don do”

See tweet below:

The singer also shared a tweet in reaction to the People's Democratic Party (PDP)'s refusal of the appointed returning officer for the Osun governorship election.

See tweet below:

