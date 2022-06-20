Nigerian OAP and actress Simi Drey is set to be the latest bride in the Nigerian entertainment industry

This comes as Simi said yes to forever with her Oyinbo lover named Julian, who proposed to her in June 2022

Popular Nigerian celebrities, as well as her fans and followers, have since taken to social media to congratulate her

Nigerian media personality and actress Audrey Adejumo, better known as Simi Drey, is in an excited mood as she is on the path to becoming a wife.

This comes as Simi shared a lovely video of her Oyinbo fiancé proposing to her after she agreed to be his girlfriend in 2019.

I have never seen anyone like you: Simi Drey gushes over Oyinbo lover. Credit: @simidrey

Source: Instagram

The romantic video she shared showed the proposal took place on a wide expanse of land at a dinner for two as Julian went down on his knee and Simi said ‘Yes’ to forever with him

Sharing the video via her Instagram page, Simi wrote:

“On the 9th of June 2019, you asked me to be your girlfriend. I said yes. In June 2022, you asked me to spend forever with you as your wife. I said yes. I love you forever Julian.”

In another post, Simi gushed over her Oyinbo lover as she said she couldn’t wait to be his wife.

She wrote:

“Julian, in all my years on this planet, I have never seen anyone like you. You have loved me in all my weakness and my strength. You have made me the happiest woman in the world and I will spend every day of my life trying to make you even half as happy as you’ve made me.”

Fans congratulate Simi Drey

illblissgoretti:

"Congratulations darling. This is so amazing. Julian that's my sister. Take great care of her. ❤️"

officiallolo1:

"Finallllllllllllly we have a wedding congratulations."

simiesiri:

"Aww This made me smile. Congratulations Simi & Julian. May your marriage be blessed ."

