Temi Otedola sparked reactions once again after revealing what she wishe s her wedding w ould look like

what s w The beautiful actress declared that she will be annoyed if she sees anyone she doesn't know at her wedding with Mr Eazi

The statement got many fans talking as most of them suggested that she, her dad, and her man are public figures so a private wedding is almost impossible

Temi Otedola is updating her fans and members of the online community about her wedding with Mr Eazi that people are looking forward to.

The billionaire's daughter made it known that the wedding she desire to have will be as private as possible and she won't be pleased if she sees anyone she doesn't know personally at the event.

Temi Otedola insists on private wedding, fans disagree. Credit: @temiotedola

Source: Instagram

According to her:

"I will be annoyed if I see anybody I don't know at my wedding."

Her statement got most people talking as they feel it is not possible to have such an event judging by the popularity of her groom, her billionaire dad, and herself.

Check out the post and what people are saying about it below:

Nigerians react to Temi's statement

Temi Otedola's statement has sparked hilarious reactions on social media with many suggesting it is not possible for her to have a private wedding.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Kel_akukwe:

"Me I will just attend the wedding and make sure she doesn’t get to see me ….. I will avoid her like the flu ……. #whatasmartmove."

Hairbykamkam:

"No be she get the wedding but na she get the marriage."

Ewaoluwao:

"Shey she will stand for gate? Cos bouncer sev go invite person."

Princess_wheelzz:

"This one na for her pocket if I see location I go come through."

Bizzyroyal:

"You want a private wedding and You brought Ur Relationship and even Your proposal to the Public."

Biggibounty:

"Your father is a public figure, your husband is a music star, you sef be celeb, you cant have a private wedding, let's bet it or else una go do una own we go do our own."

Source: Legit.ng