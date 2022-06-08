Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Bambam has charged parent to be more invested in raising their kids into good indivisuals

The reality star in a post advised people not to have children if they wont invest in their upbringing especially since they affect the world

Quite a lot of Nigerians agreed with Bambam as many pointed out that badly raised adults wreck havoc in the society

Big Brother Naija star Bambam is of the opinion that badly behaved children/humans who cause panic and havoc in the society are results of absent parents.

In a post online, Bambam pointed out that it is unfair for parents to give the world such individuals and also begged prospective parents not to have kids they wont be invested in.

Bambam says parents need to raise upright kids Photo credit: @bammybestowed

Source: Instagram

"Parents, it is absolutely unfair to give this world badly behaved children/humans causing pain and havoc in the society. If you won't invest in them, please don't birth them."

See the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Nigerians agree with Bambam

sohigh_xy:

"In other words, don’t born what you can’t train. Don’t be a nuisance."

symply_lydiia:

"Nigerians hate to hear this but it's the truth"

_ayinkemii:

"Seriously why would someone give birth to children they can’t cater for or train properly? If na 1 or 2 pikin u can cater for pls don’t born more than that abeg."

omocatechist:

"African parents disappeared from the group chat. To them, na God dey train pikin "

landdyo.gloria:

"Where are the "God gives children association " and "God will provide club"?"

heleneneoche:

"You know these days children give birth to children but some children are mature enough."

Bambam and Teddy A welcome first son together

Weeks after announcing to the world that they were expecting their second child together, reality stars Bambam and Teddy A finally welcomed a new addition to their household.

Bambam, a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, took to her Instagram page with a post announcing the birth of her son.

According to the new mum’s post, the little one was welcomed into the world on Thursday, March 3.

Source: Legit.ng