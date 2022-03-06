Congratulations are in order for former BBNaija reality stars, Bambam and Teddy A who have just welcomed an addition to their family

The new mum took to her Instagram page with the exciting news while announcing the name of their son as Akorede Maya Adenibuyan

Bambam also shared a picture showing the feet of the newborn as fans and industry colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

Weeks after announcing to the world that they are expecting their second child together, reality stars Bambam and Teddy A have finally welcomed a new addition to their household.

Bambam, a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate took to her Instagram page with a post announcing the birth of her son.

BBNaija stars Bambam and Teddy A welcome first son together. Photo: @bammybestowed

Source: Instagram

According to the new mum’s post, the little one was welcomed into the world on Thursday, March 3.

Bambam equally announced the name of her new bundle of joy as Akorede Maya Adenibuyan and shared a picture of his feet.

See her post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in for BamBam and Teddy A

julietibrahim said:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️ aww my lil birthday mate God bless your bundle of joy . Congratulations hun."

iamnino_b said:

"Yaaaaassssss!!! ❤️❤️❤️ congrats sis! God bless the addition."

asiwaju74 said:

"Congratulations Dear. Your home is blessed the more."

ifeanyikalu1 said:

"Glory to God!! Congratulations."

a.b.i.o.l.a07 said:

"Awwwwn your joy shall be permanent in Jesus name."

mimzgirlie said:

"Congrats Sis. Babes Maya Wlcm to this beautiful world❤️."

Source: Legit.ng