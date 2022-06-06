Mixed reactions have trailed an emerging clip of a woman walking on a busy road with a robotic dog

The incredible innovative work of artificial intelligence (AI) led the way like a normal well-trained dog would

Many netizens frowned at the development as they argued AI dogs can't have the same feel as natural dogs

Man's best friend, dogs, may soon have some serious competition over their place as their AI are now in use.

This was the argument among netizens after a video of a woman strolling with her robotic dog surfaced on the net.

In a short video shared by @bestfriendsaredogs on Instagram, a woman is seen plying a busy road on foot while handling the AI dog with a leech.

Like natural domesticated and trained dogs, the dog led the way and moved on all fours as it navigated effortlessly.

Some netizens fear for the future with the new innovation and rated natural dogs over AI's.

Social media reactions

@lykinspaula said:

"AI like this is coming. I can see the appeal for people in apartments or condos. There's no walking or cleaning up after them and no need to worry about accidents. They will probably learn us to become our personal pets. I still can't imagine snuggling with it."

@mikeokane90 said:

"Why the fu*ck? Dogs are one of the only good things about this world and they want to replace them with robots?"

@bhazkar_roy said:

"These robots will be the only enemy of human race in the coming future."

@iamdisabl3dsgirl said:

"Fking weird poor real animals needing loving himes and you want something to plug in with no soul or emotions...despicable."

@sashziga said:

" Technology is fascinating but no one says it can replace the warmth, affection and unconditional love of any animal and especially of a dog. The real dog is the best friend."

3 Nigerian students build remote-controlled dog as final year project

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that 3 Nigerian students had built a remote-controlled dog as their final year project.

The graduates of physics and electronics department from Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko seemed to have used locally-sourced items in creating the robotic dog, this was observed in photos shared on Facebook.

Hailing the invention of the brilliant students as impressive, a Facebook user Ọládòkun Bólú Samuel Bigboluet shared their photos along with some snaps capturing the dog in its semi-finished state.

