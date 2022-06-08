Singer Wizkid’s lastborn son, Zion Balogun, recently spent some playtime at the zoo and the young man appeared to have had fun

Videos and pictures spotted on social media captured Zion holding a snake and playing with other reptiles at the zoo

Fans and other social media users couldn’t help but shower accolades on the young man for being brave and courageous

Not a lot of kids can stand reptiles but it appears the case is entirely different with singer Wizkid’s lastborn son, Zion Balogun.

Just recently, videos and pictures from the little man’s visit to the zoo surfaced on social media and caught the attention of many Nigerians.

Wizkid's son Zion at the zoo. Photo: @zionayo

Source: Instagram

One of the clips captured the scary moment a live snake was placed around Zion’s neck and he appeared completely calm and in control. The young man even went the extra mile of touching the snake and posing for pictures.

A different set of pictures captured Zion getting playful with some other reptiles at the zoo.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See the video and pictures below:

Social media users react

holuwathocen said:

"This boy get mind ooo. Na real tough boy."

queen_behappygang said:

"He’s so brave and cute."

ofure_ane said:

"Too get mind Abeg he’s not even frightened."

celebrity__dj_jekiz said:

"This Man be doing wild stuffs ."

_____akala1 said:

"If na another person. He go Dey shout take it take it take it ."

dumebiblog said:

"Are you sure he knows the meaning of a snake? I don't understand this boldness."

eddieameha said:

"Ojuelegba product we no get fear for our agenda."

choplifekitchenlagos said:

"I know they will compare this video to davido’s own I just know it will happen."

Davido's cousin splashes N500k on pet snake

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that singer and Davido's cousin B-Red took to social media with an update for his fans and followers.

The entertainer happily disclosed that he splashed about N500k on acquiring a pet snake.

B-Red shared screenshots of the reptile on his Instagram page as many social media users reacted.

Source: Legit.ng