Actor Mr Ibu’s daughter has humoured her social media users with yet another video featuring her funny father

The video captured the moment she tried to teach her dad some viral dance steps that have been trending on social media for a while

However, netizens who watched the video were more interested in a short man that also joined the father and daughter in the video

Nollywood actor Mr Ibu’s daughter is back on social media to humour her fans and followers with yet another video.

The TikTok content creator featured her dad in the clip while announcing that she wants to teach him a viral dance step that has been causing a buzz online.

Mr Ibu and his daughter spark reactions with the dance video. Photo: @realmribu

Source: Instagram

A portion of the video captured Mr Ibu watching his daughter dance as he tried to master the moves she was teaching him.

Another individual was also in the video vibing along with the father and daughter.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the video below:

Social media ask questions

Netizens who watched the clip on social media couldn’t help but ask how the short man in the video is related to Mr Ibu and his daughter.

Read comments sighted below:

abbzycoded__ said:

"Na her husband be the other guy?"

iamyeamichea said:

"Wait first! Nah her husband be that?."

bhamiebhamie said:

"Pls who’s that man gangan yes the man on the other side ."

_bigtalk__ said:

"Who's the other guy The daughters son?"

sandypreneur said:

"Even Mr Ibu's frowning face is comedy."

giniwonder said:

"The other guy nko ? Is he teaching as well?"

iamkizito__leo said:

"This man na for ever big mood. Make him no even talk in front of camera. Video go funny ."

Mr Ibu lands in hospital on wedding anniversary

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Mr Ibu's wife took to social media to announce that the veteran actor has landed in the hospital again.

The movie star has been in and out of the hospital lately over his health and his wife revealed that he was hospitalized on their wedding anniversary.

According to her, on May 25, 2021, their anniversary, Mr Ibu was in the hospital and the cycle has repeated itself again.

Source: Legit.ng