Mr Ibu's wife has taken to social media to announce that the veteran actor has landed in the hospital again

The movie star has been in and out of the hospital lately over his health and his wife revealed that he was hospitalized on their wedding anniversary

According to her, on May 25 2021, their anniversary, Mr Ibu was in the hospital and the cycle has repeated itself again

Today May 25, 2022 being his wedding anniversary should be a day of joy and celebration for actor Mr Ibu and his family but the movie star is in the hospital.

Refusing to let her husband's ill-healty dampen her joy, Mr Ibu's wife shared a loved-up video on her page and disclosed that on their anniversary last year, her husband was in the hospital.

Mr Ibu's wife celebrates wedding anniversary Photo credit: @realiburess

Source: Instagram

Ibu's wife noted that she can't kill herself and still wished the actor a happy wedding anniversary.

"Hello my beautiful people, by this time last year 25th may my wedding anniversary my husband was admitted in the hospital today again 25th may he is in the hospital but I give God all the glory happy wedding anniversary to us @realmribu1 I can't kill myself is well"

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

ucheelendu:

"Happy anniversary strong woman!! It is well with you and your family."

divalioussophy1:

"Be strong.. God is the greatest happy anniversary "

afoma_kezy:

"God will heal him❤️❤️❤️❤️"

treasureluv01:

"Happy wedding anniversary to my people "

kukfabrics:

"May God perfect his healing in Jesus name , happy anniversary dearest ❤ "

lizzysbeautymakeover:

"Speedy recovery to my favorite actor in Jesus name…."

vera_letthemsay:

"He is healed in Jesus name Happy anniversary to u both❤️❤️"

Sick Mr Ibu almost in tears as he begs daughter to use pills on his behalf

Popular Nollywood veteran Mr Ibu got people laughing as well as sending him their best wishes after a video of him being persuaded like a child hit social media.

The funny actor who seemed to be on his way to recovery was seen in the video trying to get himself out of using the rest of his pills.

Ibu's daughter was heard gently coaxing and persuading her dad who looked like he would break down in tears to use the rest of the pills in her hand.

Source: Legit.ng