BBNaija season 4 winner, Mercy Eke got social media buzzing when she engaged her fans in a question and answer session online

One of the fans asked the reality star whether she believed that there are still faithful men and she gave a definite answer

Her response to the fans stirred massive mixed reactions from social media with many of them disagreeing over it

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Pepper Dem housemate, Mercy Eke shared her opinion about faithful men during a question and answer session on Twitter.

The reality star urged her fans to ask her any questions one of them asked if she believed there are still faithful men.

Mercy Eke speaks on faithful men. Credit: @official_mercyeke

Source: Instagram

The fans asked that:

"Do you actually believe there is a faithful man?"

Mercy's response to the fan question was simple and short, she said she doesn't believe such men still exist.

Check out their exchange below:

Nigerians react to Mercy's opinion about faithful men

Mercy Eke's statement about not believing that there are still faithful men has stirred mixed reactions on social media.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Cynthia_naturall:

"In her wing, there shouldn't be a faithful man so she should stop generalizing it. She can't possibly find one in her type of wing."

Wwwbangin:

"They do exist but they're invisible to women because they're too nice. Women don't like nice men. Digest that."

_Aniscooser:

"Being faithful to your woman is not a favour to her but an integrity to you as a man."

Ochland:

"You only get what you give. You don’t expect a faithful man when you aren’t."

Comedy_habitat_:

"You attract your likes. Maybe you are not faithful too. There are a lot of faithful men."

BBNaija's Ike shades Mercy Eke again

Legit.ng earlier reported that BBNaija's Ike sparked reactions on social media with a post which translated into a shade.

The reality star made a TikTok video where he pointed out that he feels like a fool whenever he remembers how he tried to change a loose woman into a housewife.

Nigerians bashed Ike as they were convinced that he dropped the post as a shade for his ex-girlfriend, Mercy Eke.

