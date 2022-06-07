A video making rounds on social media has captured a young lady exhibiting her great sense of self love

In the viral video, the lady was seen reiterating to herself and everyone around that she is so beautiful

The video has stirred massive reactions on social media as some Nigerians also confirmed her beauty

A heartwarming video of a young Nigerian girl practicing self love has triggered reactions from people on social media.

In the video shared on Instagram by @yabalaftonline, the young lady showered praises on herself over her beauty.

While in the company of her friends, she maintained that she's the prettiest and even went ahead to stop her friends from showing their faces in her video.

Nigerian lady says she is too beautiful Photo Credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

The young lady made it clear to everyone that she is too pretty and also thanked God for taking time to create her.

"Nobody should join me please. Like ohh. Is this me? Walai I'm too fine", she said in the video.

Nigerians react:

Reacting to the video, Olamibraidsandhairs wrote:

"Omo you are really so pretty. See your limp. ."

Ghostmode440 said:

"You fine ooooo. No be say you talk am. How e go be for we wey no too fine nau. Make we kill ourself?"

Judy Rita noted:

"Hype yourself my dear cause no other person go get time to hype you. We get jobs."

Suliat Jane remarked:

"You're really so pretty. It's your nose ring for me. Fits perfectly with the shape of your face and everything. God dey create sha."

Ebony Debbie added:

"It is the confidence for me. She is fine and there's nothing you can do about it."

Source: Legit.ng