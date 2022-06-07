Nigerian singer Yinka Alaseyori couldn’t contain her excitement after she was pleasantly surprised in celebration of her birthday

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment she ran wild with excitement after getting a car as a birthday gift

Nigerians on social media congratulated the new car owner with some people also throwing jabs at BBNaija reality stars

Gospel musician Adeyinka Alaseyori recently clocked a new age and she was lovingly celebrated by her family members, fans and supporters.

However, the celebration of the gospel songbird didn’t stop on social media as a loved one went the extra mile to put a smile on her face.

Oniduro Mi singer Yinka Alaseyori gets a car as birthday gift. Photo: @adeyinkalaseyori

Source: Instagram

A video making the rounds on social media captured the moment Yinka was gathered with some friends before she received a car as her birthday gift.

The singer immediately ran wild with excitement upon setting her eyes on the car and the benefactor who made it possible.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

People present joined the moment of excitement as they watched the singer admire her new automobile.

Watch the video as spotted on social media below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

lotachukwuokoye said:

"Congrats... No be only BBN housemate dey received gift."

__orlaa said:

"We Dey see person wey give am, no be invisible ones everytime."

lyn__dah said:

"This is believable.. not white money lying say fans give am 37mill ahh."

abjwholesalershub said:

"Congratulations to her our own will come soon Amen."

yegwaflorence said:

"What God cannot do does not exist."

oluwa_bobby200 said:

"Congratulations drive safe bandit they outside ii"

oluwolecharlly said:

"The camera man had only one job......and he failed,just a glance at car...No,he was moving up and down....congratulations to you."

Singer Portable gets Range Rover gift

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Nigerian musician, Portable, made the news as he was given a Range Rover car as a gift.

The musician could not keep still as he sat on the car's rooftop amid his praise-singing crowd of fans.

Many Nigerians who reacted to his celebration video said that grace really found the young musician.

Source: Legit.ng