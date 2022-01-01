Budding Nigerian musician, Portable, has again made the news as he was given a Range Rover car as a gift

The musician could not keep still as he sat on the car's rooftop amid his praise-singing crowd of fans

Many Nigerians who reacted to his celebration video said that grace really found the young musician

Zazu master, Portable, had a very big year in 2021. From the hood, the man's fame seized the attention of the Nigerian music scene and nothing could stop it. Talk about grace!

A month after getting a car gift, the singer got another and his joy knew no bounds. In a video shared on Instagram, he was emotional as he sat on the vehicle's rooftop.

The singer could not keep calm in the video. Photo source: zazu_portable_omolalomi

Child of grace!

His fans went wild with him as people kept chanting in Yoruba that he is a glorious child. Pure joy rented the hair.

At a point in a longer video reshared by @instablog9ja, a young man jumped on the car and hugged him tight for many seconds. Another part of the clip shows Zazu master showing off the keys as he appreciated the giver.

He said that the giver who lives in Ikorodu part of Lagos state paid for his show and also gave him a Range Rover.

Watch the video below (swipe):

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1,000 comments with thousands of likes when it was reshared by @instablog9ja.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

phemmypoko said:

"Baba cut soap for me. Congratulations."

playboi_sheriff said:

"These guy Grace na Auto."

mr.chukwi_ said:

"Grace wey pass anything for this life. Dear lord bless us with that kind grace make we self shine this 2022."

onismate said:

"His talent is portable... Congrats to him."

sylviablaz said:

"Wow, he's really loved."

michaelt2626 said:

"The boy Dey give everybody joy he deserve am"

