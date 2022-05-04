Mercy Johnson's last child, Divine clocked two today May 4 and she was lovingly celebrated by her family and mum's fans

In the video the actress shared with her family, they all stood behind Divine's seven cakes as mum and dad thanked everyone for their wishes

Divine looked oblivious of the happenings around her as her siblings took turns carrying and dancing with her

Mercy Johnson's last child Divine clocked two on May 4 and the actress could not hide her excitement on social media.

In the recent video the actress shared on her Instagram, she and her husband expressed gratitude to everyone who celebrated their daughter.

Mercy Johnson marks daughter's birthday with colourful cakes Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

The highlight of the video were the colourful cakes arranged in front of the whole family with Divine in the centre of it all.

Mercy and her hubby took turns carrying their toddler who seemed oblivious but fixated on the cakes in front of her.

Divine's older siblings also took turns carrying their sister.

"Our Baby is 2….. cooking not let me see road. Cakes by @oduncreamzcakes @trendycakeaffairs"

Watch the video below:

Fans and colleagues celebrate Mercy Johnson's daughter

realsusanpeters:

"Happy birthday baby "

realchidiebereaneke:

"Happy birthday baby divine❤️❤️"

iamfaithojo:

"Happy birthday my baby "

christabelegbenya:

"Happy birthday to your princess wishing her many more years gud health LLNP Amen "

ucheelendu:

"Wow my Divine Mercy.. chai 2 already??? Keep growing in Grace my lovely child❤️"

oluboriofficial:

"This is so lovely. I loved you family. #HappyHome"

emeka_godson1:

"This family is full of life ❤️❤️❤️ Happy Blessed Birthday "

