A photo of the WASSCE results of a Ghanaian lady has recently surfaced online which has got netizens reacting massively

The 25-year-old unidentified secondary school recent graduate bagged six F9s, one E8 and one D7 and netizens were asked to help her figure out what to do next

Some social media users have advised her to try again while others said she should find something else to do

A Ghanaian lady who is determined to continue schooling and succeed regardless of her WASSCE results has recently got many people talking on social media.

The post sighted by Legit.ng on the Facebook timeline of Young Brainy had him revealing that the 25-year-old lady who got six 'F9' in the exams intended to pursue distance learning but her performance was not the best.

Excited young lady, WASSCE results Photo credit: Young Brainy/Facebook

Source: UGC

Recommendations were therefore requested by the young man from Ghanaians as to what the lady can do with her results.

The photo of the results which was shared online got over 800 comments and more than 300 people reacting.

See some of the comments below:

@Eric Nana Poku shared an advise:

She should resit for another chance if not she should forget education and pursue another life endeavor

@Judith Esenam Mamaga commented:

She can be a good seamstress. All the best in securing a future for her. I know people who failed more than her and are doing well now. When they went into apprenticeship.

Favor Abena Nhyira wrote:

From what I'm seeing, she did Home Economics and she couldn't pass .... Then I'm not sure the other courses will favour her. My dear go and learn fashion and I bet you, by the time your mate complete uni, you will be your own boss with more money

Prosper Dzitse suggested:

This failure is what we call monumental failure. She should resit the exams, no school will admit her with this grade

From Carolyn Idun-Tawiah:

Age can never be a barrier. I’ll advise, you rewrite to make it better. This time around, have ample time for your books and I believe something better will come out of it.

