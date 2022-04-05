A video of Nigerian music superstar Burna Boy talking about the Wizkid FC has sparked mixed reactions on social media

In the video, the singer expressed his displeasure about how people regard the Wizkid FC in what seemed like he was only catching cruise

Nigerians have reacted differently to the video that surfaced online, some of them feel it was old because Burna wouldn't say that about his close friend now

Things got interesting on Instagram after music superstar, Burna Boy passed a dig at one of the most vocal and controversial fanbases in the country, the Wizkid FC.

Burna Boy who is Wizkid's close friend ranted in a video that was shared by popular blogger, Tunde Ednut, who is a big Davido associate.

In the video, Burna Boy said he doesn't like how people regard the Wizkid FC in what seemed like he was just joking about the statement.

The singer said:

"I no like how una dey regard the Wizkid FC like that."

Nigerians react to Burna's controversial video

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the controversial video of Burna Boy passing a dig at the Wizkid FC.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Tobi_sm12:

"The biggest n strongest Fan base all over the world."

Elvis__irorobeje:

"Wizkid Fc dey give them headache left and right."

Onyinyechistephen:

"Old video, Burna won’t say that now."

Zamigrace__:

"Wizkid Fc The outsiders love you Guys sincerely. No let them bring problem between us."

Pinzle_ceo:

"Burna looking for trouble again."

_Thebishop:

"Lowkey Burna dey happy say Wizzy no win grammy… making jest of Wizzy in form of cruise… BadBelle."

Burna Boy brags about being richer than Wizkid and Davido

In another Burna Boy news, Legit.ng reported that the singer went live on his Instagram page to brag about his success.

The Twice as Tall crooner answered questions from fans who claimed his colleagues, Wizkid and Davido, are richer than he is.

Burna Boy boasted about making more money than the two artistes and noted that if they tried to show disrespect, he would show receipts.

