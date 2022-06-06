Popular Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu , has shared her opinion about the security situation in Nigeria on social media

, The actress challenged her colleagues who might be willing to campaign for the old generation of people who brought this present government to power

She also passed a dig at men and women who dance, sing and follow politicians about, telling their children to warn them

Ace Nollywood actress, Regina Chukwu, is not smiling with any of her colleagues who are willing to campaign in the coming general elections.

Regina shared her grievances on Instagram by posting a photo and declared that she was ready to physically attack any of her colleagues who campaign for this present government.

According to her:

"If you are a celebrity and I see you campaigning for any of these old men that sold us to this present government, I will attack you physically, I promise you."

In the caption of the post, Regina declared her readiness to face the challenge even if she would be beaten by such a colleague.

She referred to the money the so-called politicians give as tokens and declared that it is time to look out for the future of our children.

Regina extended her anger to non-celebrities:

"If your mothers are among those people that dance and sing all those st^pid songs and be following politicians abt, pls hold them o, help me tell them that they are dancing away the future of their children."

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react to Regina's post

Iamoyita:

"What happen to your friends who already campaign."

Opeyemi_aiyeola1:

"Let’s continue to use our platform to discourage this insensitive act by our highly insensitive colleagues. Ko funny mo rara."

Tiemmie8tim:

"If all our celebrities can speak up like this all this leaders will do something about the killings."

