Popular TikToker, Kelly, has in a new video addressed those who are courting jealousy towards her new fame

The dancer wondered why people dislike someone they have not even physically seen or interacted with

As usual, her many fans thronged her comment section, telling her to ignore the negative energy and enjoy the love she is getting

A young lady, Kelly, who suddenly became famous, leaving many to wonder what is so special about her has reacted.

In the latest video on her TikTok page, the lady wondered why people hate those they have never met in their lives.

Many people asked her not to mind her haters. Photo source: TikTok/@bhadie.kelly

To pass her message across to people envious of her, she layered a dancing video with:

"I will never understand why people hate on someone they don't even know or met."

She wore a beige colour full-body swimsuit rash guard and turned around. Watch the video here.

Watch another clip of her below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions to her statement below:

shawn showed admiration:

"I told my mom abt us."

goyard said:

"Everyone in South Africa is looking for your page."

SauceMike said:

"Definition of beauty black Queen."

doreen said:

"Your making our men not eat food because your delaying to post your food please do eat so that my man can eat."

karinamansaray7 said:

"ignore those people. gurll u pretty and that a fact so keep shining."

Rodney Dennis said:

"You have to remember as happy as you are, there is always a miserable person out there. Keep doing you!"

MhideyTiktok said:

"Please don’t mind them. In you and only you we trust."

