Big Brother Naija 2020 ex-housemate Erica Nlewedim recently put her thoughts together to complain about the state of the nation

The reality star pointed out how Nigeria is no longer a safe place to live in or to put resources to do business in

Erica in her statement called on God to help Nigerians as she also reacted to an unfortunate incident that happened recently

Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Erica Nlewedim just like millions of Nigerians has taken to social media to lament over how terrible affairs in the country have gotten.

The actress via her Twitter page expressed sadness over how people lost their lives to insecurity recently and called on God for divine intervention.

Erica also pointed out how investing in the country or buying properties is a senseless idea because safety is no longer guaranteed.

"Nigeria is no longer a safe country to just live it wasn’t an explosion, the building wasn’t destroyed but people were dead on the floor. God please help us. I don’t even think it makes sense to buy property or invest in businesses in nigeria anymore cos safety is no longer guaranteed."

Nigerians react to Erica's posts

@Obiageli_v:

"Like every day bad news if it's not these, it's that God please intervene."

@angelsomzy1:

"Imagine thanking God for not going to church gosh who knows who is nextwho will rescue us from this country."

@Charles89080444:

"It's not by just tweeting. Where do you stand in the forth coming election? You celebrities always forget you're a force and can do a lot of Positive things with ur fame. Its heart breaking that you celebrities don't engage in politics enough‍♀"

@Real_Luminate:

"That’s why investors are pulling their businesses out with speed."

Erica advises fans on what to do if they have the finance

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate and reality star Erica Nlewedim stirred mixed reactions on social media after she advised fans to have a plan B.

In a statement via her Twitter handle, the reality star said the country is not worth dying for, adding that citizens were not helping matters as they seemed not to care.

Erica made this known while reacting to the current situation of things in the country.

