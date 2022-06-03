Actress Nkechi Blessing-Sunday is not going easy on Reno Omokri after he made an unpleasant reference to her name

Omokri while commenting on Tinubu’s recent outburst mentioned the actress and colleague Tonto Dikeh

However, Nkechi wasn't having any of it as she called out Omokri for coming after her unprovoked

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing-Sunday isn’t one to shy away from online drama and this is evident in her recent rant directed at Reno Omokri.

Omokri had riled the actress up after referencing her and colleague, Tonto Dikeh, in a post addressing Bola Tinubu’s outburst in Ogun state.

Nollywood's Nkechi Blessing blasts Reno Omokri.

Source: Instagram

"Tinubu is just behaving like Tonto Dikeh and Nkechi Blessing. Like a woman who was promised marriage and jilted and is now exploding and exposing the jilter," the post read in part.

Nkechi responds

The Nollywood star didn’t find Omokri’s comment funny and she made sure to express her strong reservations.

“I use to think you have sense but it's obvious you lack common sense. Why put me in this context in the first place? Welcome to Nigeria*when a relationship Ends, automatically it's the man that left the woman...I for like talk more but Instagram guidelines won't allow. Mr Reno leave my name out of your mouth..no let God P#nish you," Nkechi wrote.

Still expressing her dissatisfaction, the actress warned him not to come for her as she isn’t one to run away from online drama.

Nkechi equally questioned Omokri’s marriage while stating that she was never married to Falegan and doesn't understand why she is being inserted in a ‘mix’.

See screenshots below:

Social media users react

tz_teejay said:

"But na Reno find trobul sha."

anabuikeveronica said:

"Reno don buy market e ramain tonto make she talk."

mhiz_tomi02 said:

"I’m with Nkechi on this , Reno talks too much and need somebody to put that his mouth on Check, he use to act like say na only him sabi talk."

_pjbeautyempire_ said:

"And even Tonto is still coming for him …. He gats pay for the market wey hin buy."

Opeyemi Falegan issues apology, leaves social media amid drama with Nkechi Blessing

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Falegan apologised for his social media rant that announced his separation from the actress.

Falegan also announced that he will be leaving social media till further notice following the dirty outburst with the actress.

He explained what led him to the online rant, saying some blogger contacted him to know if he was married or not and he had to share the vital information he let out to the public.

