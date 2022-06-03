God's Plan hitmaker Drake recently made an unannounced stop at a bar in Detroit and had an interesting encounter with his fans

The Grammy Award-winning superstar had shots with two beautiful ladies in a video that has since gone viral on social media

Social media users said that they loved how Drake's fans totally played cool around the star and addressed him

American rapper and songwriter Drake recently stopped for a drink at a bar in Detroit, and he had a fun encounter with his fans.

Drake was recently captured having drinks with fans in a bar in Detroit. Image: Getty Images

In a video making rounds online, Drake ended up having shots with the fans in the bar. However, what caught the attention of social media users was how the ladies handled themselves around the superstar.

Many headed to Twitter to commend one lady in particular for not only respecting the Laugh Now Cry Later rapper by asking if she could record him first but also for how she did not fangirl over him.

Drake and the fans went on to have some shots and had a small conversation before the star went his way.

Taking to the comments section of the post shared by The Shaderoom on Instagram, peeps loved the encounter.

@layedby_chrissy wrote:

"Awwww… She respected his privacy."

@__adh___ commented:

"Aye, I love that she isn't fangirling but talking to him like a stranger she just met fr."

@abiola_luv1909 added:

"I applaud her for how cool she handled that cause I would have forgotten what city I was in and what day it was (she played off her nerves well )."

@starrnicole90 also noted:

"And that I how you act around a celebrity."

@bigscoobdoob said:

"I like that she asked him did he wanna be filmed. Respect."

@djflipstar also wrote:

"That's how you are supposed to act when u see a celeb regular n calm ."

