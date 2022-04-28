Nigerian music star Tems has done the country proud as she gets a feature alongside Drake on Future soon to be released album

This comes after Future dropped the tracklist for the new album to the excitement of his fans across the world

Tems latest achievement has been well received in Nigeria as some people said it was the effect of her feature with Wizkid that was working for her

Nigerians are in an excitement mode after international rapper Future dropped the tracklist of his new album I Never Liked You.

This comes as Future featured Nigerian music star Tems alongside Drake on one of the tracks on the soon to be released album.

Future features Tems and Drake in Wait For You. Credit: @temsbaby @future

Source: Instagram

The album contains 16 tracks and comes with features from the likes of Kanye West, Young Thug, among others.

See the post below:

This is not the first time Tems would be working with Drake, as she was one of the guest artists on Drake’s 2021 album, ‘Certified Lover Boy.”

Ever since Tems featured on Wizkid’s Essense, she has gone on to become an international singer.

Nigerians hail Tems as she features on Future’s new album

Nigerians have taken to social media to send messages to Tems over her latest achievement.

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mafeajoke:

"What's with the wizkid effect if she wasn't good will wizkid ft her in the first place."

prankhottie:

"Tems will be bigger than Rihanna ."

_ososee:

"Tems is taking over Rihanna ."

sandrabenede:

Let’s go Pluto MYGuyyyyyy… Album drops tomorrow! Pre-sale is up‼️

jay_ni_fah:

"Sis is winning on a lowkey,international something."

domingo_loso:

'She jumped on the track with Drake. I no go surprise if Drake wan sign am. This Future album is gonna be my workout album ."

Tems speaks on her encounter with Drake

Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems, caused a buzz after a video surfaced online which showed the singer eating with Canadian rapper, Drake.

As expected, many Nigerians were curious about the experience and in a recent Q&A session with her fans, Tems got to satisfy people's curiosity.

In her response to a fan, she revealed that she treated Drake to rice and chicken stew, even though it may have been spicy for the rapper.

