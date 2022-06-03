Ahead of the 2022 Headies Award, the brain behind the award, Ayo Animashaun, has unveiled the prize that would be presented to the winner in the Next Rated category

Ayo shared photos of a new Bentley as he said the ride is a gift for whoever emerges winner of in the Next Rated category

The photos have sparked excitement from celebrities as well as fans and followers, with many rooting for BNXN and Zinoleesky to emerge winner

Popular media magnate and brain behind one of Africa's most significant music awards, the Headies Awards, Ayo Animashaun showed off one of the prizes to look out for at this year’s edition of the Headies.

In a post via his social media timeline, Ayo shared a lovely photo of a Bentley as he revealed it is a gift for whoever emerges the winner in the Next Rated category.

Organisers of Headies Awards say winners are voted not wished.

Source: Instagram

He wrote:

“Bentley for #nextrated. It’s all about the votes, not wishes, not magic.”

BNXN, Lojay, Zinoleesky, Ayra Starr are the artists who have been nominated in this year’s Next Rated category of the Headies awards.

Internet users gush over Bentley gift to next rated winner

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions from fans, see them below:

real_funkymallam:

"Masha Allah. It's getting bigger...Africa Grammy Award ❤️."

elraaj:

"Who go pay for shipment to Nigeria ??? Asking for buju."

femi_mike:

"I think it would be won by Zinoleesky. He is surely hardworking and deserving."

_______olakuwait1:

"Let’s go park it at ZINO’s car park Bentley added to the Garage ❤️"

harphyzzy:

"Don jazzy don buy the award for him artist."

isaac_honeypie:

"People wey de look down on headies go open their eyes now."

Headies Organisers report Portable to police

Organisers of the prestigious Headies award caught wind of a disturbing comment recently made by nominated rising star, Portable.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the Zazu hitmaker took to his Instagram page with a video in which he reacted to snagging two nominations for the award.

However, a portion of the video saw Portable threatening to cause trouble and kill co-nominees if he doesn’t emerge as the winner of the nominated categories.

