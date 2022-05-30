Popular skit maker Investor Sabinus and his legal team have made a billion naira suit against Peak Milk and N100 million against Gala

The reason for the suits has been linked to the use of the skit maker’s intellectual property without permission

This latest action from Sabinus' legal team has stirred reactions on social media, as some of his fans said it was time for the comedian to cashout

One of Nigeria’s favourite skit makers Investor Sabinus also known as Mr Funny and his legal team are set to sue two popular Nigerian brands namely Peak, who is one of the country’s milk producers and Gala, a sausage-making company.

The report revealed the reason for the legal action against the two companies was because they made use of the comedian’s intellectual property to advertise their products without seeking permission to use it from him.

Sabinus has sued two Nigerian brands. Credit: @mrfunny_1

Source: Instagram

According to the skit maker’s legal team, the Gala company used Sabinus’ animated picture to promote their products while Peak, used one of his popular comic lines “something hooge”, to promote their products.

In a video that has since gone viral, Sabinus’ legal team disclosed it was sueing Peak and Gala Company for N1 billion and N100 million respectively.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

See the post below:

Internet users react

See the reactions below:

adejumola_olamide:

"The picture go bring something hooge for nft be that o."

kup_of_favv:

"God abeg anybody wey post my pictures for watsaapp again without my permission see u in court period."

prince_jese:

"If not Nigeria.. Where e go be? Someone's image and trademark fa."

jay_bugi:

"Is that a registered trademark!"

19_0.8:

"Sabinu wan get endorsement by force Investor kind of vibes ."

eko.savage:

"How will they take you serious when u Dey use filter do video."

Sabinus win at the AMVCA stirs reactions

The African Magic Viewers Choice Award (AMVCA) trended online as celebrities who bagged awards at the event, which took place in Lagos, thanked their fans and followers.

However, popular Twitter user Daniel Regha stirred reactions after he said popular skit maker Oga Sabinus doesn’t deserve the AMVCA for the best online content creator, according to him, Mr Macaroni was more deserving of the award as he accused organisers of the events of favouritism.

He wrote:

“Sabinus winning the AMVCA award for “Best Online Social Content Creator” is a big joke, no-one deserves that recognition more than Macaroni; Y’all can hype Sabinus all u want but Macaroni is doin more with his skits than other comedians right now. Sabinus won out of favorit!sm..”

Source: Legit.ng