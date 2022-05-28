Singer Portable's recent comments didn’t go down well with organisers of the prestigious Headies Award

The Zazu crooner had threatened to harm co-nominees if he doesn’t emerge as the winner of his nominated categories

In a statement issued via social media, the organisers disclosed that the matter has been reported to the police as they called on Portable to retract his words

Organisers of the prestigious Headies award have caught wind of a disturbing comment recently made by nominated rising star, Portable.

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the Zazu hitmaker took to his Instagram page with a video in which he reacted to snagging two nominations for the award.

However, a portion of the video saw Portable threatening to cause trouble and kill co-nominees if he doesn’t emerge as the winner of the nominated categories.

Well, the singer’s words didn’t go down well with the organisers who disclosed that the matter has been reported to the police in a recent statement shared online.

The statement read in part:

“The Headies dissociates itself and any activities relating to the Awards, from any form of violence, abuse, threat or intimidation, and officially request that popular fast-rising Nigerian artiste, @portablebaeby retract his statement in a video published on his social media platform on May 25, 2022, that insinuates acting in a violent manner to other nominated artistes.”

Consequently, the flamboyant star has been asked to retract said video from his social media platforms and tender a written apology to co-nominees and the award organisers.

See the post from Headies below:

Social media users react

olumythy007 said:

"They suppose disqualify am so he can learn in hard way say Dem no dey talk anyhow ...that's a threat and it should lead to automatic disqualification."

mr.commonsense_ said:

"This is good. People should grow up and not be cruising all the time. Thanks."

itz_pricelessjewel said:

"Very good....he shouldnt be there sef."

olamiide.a said:

"This man joke wan put ham for trouble now."

Twitter user Daniel Regha drags Headies

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Daniel Regha stirred reactions after he dragged organisers of the Headies Awards.

Daniel, while criticising the Headies, said it was insulting for controversial singer Portable to bag two nominations.

He stressed that the duo of Victony, who was snubbed, and Kizz Daniel, who got one nomination, deserves recognition ahead of Portable.

Daniel’s statement has stirred mixed reactions on social media as some online users took to the comment section to drag him.

