DJ Cuppy's only brother, Fewa , clocked 22 on June 2 and she lovingly celebrated him on social media

, Cuppy accompanied her post with different adorable photos of moments she has spent with her baby brother who has severe autism

The singer made sure to put people in their places as she pointed out that she will not hesitate to block and report anyone who says nasty things about her brother

Popular Nigerian singer DJ Cuppy's brother Fewa is autistic and every time she talks about him, she is always very protective of him.

The young man clocked 22 recently and Cuppy took to her Instagram page with beautiful photos from different moments she has shared with her brother.

The beautiful post was however laced with warnings for people who might want to use her brother's autism to troll him.

Cuppy disclosed that she doesn't care what people have to say about her on social media, but anyone who says something nasty about her baby brother will be blocked and reported for cyberbullying.

She wrote:

"Happy 22nd Birthday to my baby brother, Fewa Otedola! In case you didn’t know my brother has severe AUTISM but there is absolutely no shame in being on the spectrum. He is my God-given gift #FamilyFirst PS: I have not and will never give a fu*ck about what people say about ME on social media, BUT best believe IF anybody even TRIES to say anything nasty about my brother’s disability - not ONLY will I have them BLOCKED but I will also report them to Instagram for cyber bullying."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Cuppy's post

powedeawujo:

"Happy birthday Fewa❤️"

sab_chiagozie_princewill:

"There is ability in disability. Even me way de do IG, I de vissually impaired. So make no one discriminate, or look down on anyone. Hapi 22nds to de big man. ❤️"

events_and_entertainmentblog:

"Why would someone even say anything nasty about him because of his disability? Did he make himself? Is disability a crime? It could have been anybody. Happy birthday to Fewa "

emeka__:

"No one thought about it and if anyone did shame on them. Happy Birthday to him,God will and forever be his strength."

