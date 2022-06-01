Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson shared a video which showed the moment she received two COVID-19 vaccine shot

The actress who was seated on her husband Prince Okojie’s lap was seen in tears like a baby as she received the shots

The video has stirred funny reactions from celebrities as well as her fans and followers, with many commending her husband

Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson has received two shots of the COVID-19 vaccines and shared a video of the whole process.

The video showed the actress who held onto her husband as she received the shots while crying like her baby.

Mercy Johnson shares the moment she received 2 COVID-19 shots. Credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

A clip showed her husband feeling sorry for her as she received the first shot, however, as she received the second, he was focused more on his phone.

Sharing the video via her Instagram page, Mercy wrote:

“I hate to have my shots sha just 2 shots and I wan faint sight my shot buddy? He nor send me sha @princeodiokojie ❤️ Happy New Month team. Teamcoconuthead❤️.”

See the post below:

Internet users react

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

gbengaartsmith:

"I bet you later vex for oga say hin dey press phone when nurse dey "chook" you injection, na women way be that ."

cici_forlarh:

"Taking vaccine and still catching cruise."

viola_concept:

"Chai but u feel better nah atleast u are on top oga body people like us na for plastic chair we go sit down, hand deh pain nyash deh pain ."

ankarareadymade4kids:

"Madam come down oo. You are not purity ."

_work_from_home_coach:

"It’s how supportive your hubby is for me he carried you like a baby ."

nnajibeni:

"I hate injections, and if I must have one let them give it to me through the veins in my hand"

