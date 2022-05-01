DJ Cuppy recently shared a funny video of the moment her beautiful mum Nana Otedola tried to teach her to carry her cheat area

In a funny Irish accent, the singer lamented that her mum isn't happy with her boobs and proceeded to tell her that they can't stay the way she wants

Cuppy's mum had to give up eventually as Cuppy insisted in the funny video that there is nothing she can do about the situation

DJ Cuppy's mum Nana Otedola recently visited the singer and she could not help but let the Nigerian mother in her jump out.

Cuppy wore a beautiful flowery dress and in the video on her Instagram story channel, Nana was seen raising her daughter's boobs while telling her how they should appear.

DJ Cuppya and mum argue about her boobs Photo credit: @cuppymusic

In a very funny Irish accent, Cuppy lamented that her mum isn't happy with her boobs and then proceeded to tell Nana that they an't sit the way she wants.

Before her mum eventually gave up, Cuppy also noted that there is nothing she can do about the situation.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Cuppy's video

iampam_chiy:

". Cuppy is just a vibe. It's the Irish accent for me. "

victoria.zion:

"Omgggg but this is so cute tho"

seleye_fubara:

"They'll never understand why we don't like bras"

aderonkee_:

"It's the Irish accent for me."

22jewelryco:

"Her momay is so pretty!"

i_rumen:

"Maome is no' happy wif d buuuooooobbbss."

keerahs_artistry:

"My boob don’t sit that way for me rolling wahala o wa po bayi "

Cuppy shares lovely moments with mum & brother

Billionaire's daughter and disc jockey Ifeoluwa Otedola better known as DJ Cuppy set a new goal for herself in preparation to begin another chapter as she clocks 30 this year.

Cuppy, in a statement, revealed her new obligation is to become a better sister and daughter as she shared some lovely pictures of her, her mom Nana Otedola and her younger brother.

Her latest decision has received admiration from many of her fans and followers, who revealed they are ready to support her to achieve her goals.

