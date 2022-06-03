Nigerian singer Timi Dakolo shared a lovely message he received from his son, who was worried about his health

The message showed Dakolo’s son asking him to promise he would be safe as he expressed love for his dad

Aside from sharing a screenshot of the chat between him and his son, the singer also shared a photo of a clinic with a drip stand, which has seen many sending him 'get well' messages

Nigerian singer and songwriter Timi Dakolo left fans gushing over the bond between him and his son Alexander Dakolo.

This comes after the singer shared a message he received from his son, who expressed concern over his health.

Content from the father and son chat showed the singer had an appointment at the hospital, the reason for this was not disclosed.

Dakolo’s son repeatedly expressed his love for him as he urged him to be safe.

In another post, Dakolo shared lyrics of a song he was working on as he said it came to him while on a drip.

“The lyrics woke me up from drip. The lyrics can come at anytime o. Slide two. Dear @magical_andy , my God will not put me to shame. Oya let me rest. Dripping lyrics."

Fans send get well soon message to Timi Dakolo

juzzypro:

"Get well soon bruv…… we go need add strings to that song once @magical_andy finish them oh."

realmira1:

"I hope you feel better, get well soon and give us the magic as always."

thisisceaser:

"Ahhhhh bros, easy o, I pray for speedy health and recovery."

_judex:

"I love how he say I love you easily...shows a young man is being brought up around awesome love and he isn't ashamed to speak it ❤️."

Timi Dakolo reacts as serviced apartment tells everyone to buy their own generators

The popular Nigerian singer and songwriter reacted to the latest decision of a serviced apartment in regards to the state of the nation.

Dakolo revealed the serviced apartment had asked everyone to get a personal generator, which was against the initial agreement that didn't permit it.

The latest development has been linked to the economic downturn, especially as diesel prices continue to increase by the day.

