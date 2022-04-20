Popular Nigerian singer, Omah Lay, recently caused a buzz online over his prayer to God on social media

Taking to his official Twitter page, the music star begged God to let him remained focused as he gave his reasons

According to Omah Lay, he has seen some very beautiful women in the past few days and fans have reacted

Talented Nigerian music star, Omah Lay, recently caught the attention of social media users over his interesting prayer point.

The popular singer took to his official Twitter page to share an earnest prayer with God and fans had a lot to say about it.

The Bad Influence crooner begged God in a candid prayer to not allow him to lose focus. Not stopping there, he gave his reasons.

Singer Omah Lay prays to God. Photos: @omah_lay

According to the singer, he has sighted some very beautiful women in the past few days.

In his words:

“The number of beautiful women I’ve seen in the past couple of days, God, please don’t allow me lose focus in life Biko ”

See his tweet below:

Internet users react

Omah Lay’s post raised a lot of interesting comments from social media users. Read what some of them had to say below:

Interesting.

Female fan forcefully pulls Omah Lay down, lays on him as he performs in Sweden

The cases of female fans molesting male singers continue to be on the rise as Nigerian star, Omah Lay emerged as the latest victim of such an act.

The singer who is on a European tour went to Sweden to thrill his fans as something unexpected happened during his performance.

While he is performing, a young lady walked up to the stage and ensured she rough handled him to the ground and also laid on top of him during an awkward moment.

In the short video that emerged online, the young lady walked out of the stage fulfilled with a smile.

Social media users have reacted differently to the video of a female fan who molested Omah Lay in Sweden.

