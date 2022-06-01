Comedian Funnybone has shared an exciting piece of news with his fans and followers in the online community

The comic actor is set to start his marital journey as he took the first step and asked for his lover’s hand in marriage

Funnybone shared a picture of her engagement ring on Instagram and many took to the comment section with congratulatory messages

Popular comedian Funnybone has been heartily congratulated by fans, friends and industry colleagues after sharing a piece of good news with them on social media.

The entertainer happily announced that he politely asked for his lover’s hand in marriage and she has agreed to be his wife.

Funnybone proposes to fiancee. Photo: @funnyboneofficial

Source: Instagram

Funnybone posted a picture of his fiancée rocking her engagement ring as he also announced the official hashtag for their wedding ceremony.

According to him, actor and friend, Akah Nnani, helped to come up with the #StanleysAngel hashtag.

The entertainer equally made it clear that there is a wedding party to be planned.

Sharing the news, he wrote:

"FINALLY!!! I asked politely and she said YES!!!❤️❤️ And then my home BOY˚͂ @akahnnani fine tuned our hashtag to #Stanleysangel. We have a wedding to Plan fam."

See his post below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

donku4r said:

"Onyeoma na amichi...this is beautiful..congratulations ❤️."

nazoekezie said:

"Congratulations chibunna your mama would be so proud."

oliveemodi said:

"This is amazing news. Congratulations to you both."

deejayneptune said:

"Congrats brother... Your DJ is here."

dorisariole said:

"Congratulations nwune. Love and peace always."

mizz_ku4r said:

"Finally oooh it’s about to go down ….Congratulations ."

