Nigerian music superstar, Davido is making a financial prediction over the continuous depreciation of the Nigerian currency

The Stand Strong crooner raised an alarm that the dollar is heading to a thousand naira per dollar and called for drastic action to be taken

His statement has sparked massive reactions online with many stating how the exchange rate is affecting them and their businesses

Music superstar, Davido is acting the role of a financial adviser as he made a prediction about the state of the naira currency.

Davido stylishly expressed his fears about the depreciation in the value of the naira as he predicted that it is heading to N1,000 per dollar.

Davido complains about depreciating rate of naira. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

The Stand Strong crooner also called for a drastic measure to be taken in other to prevent such from happening.

According to him:

"Dollar heading to 1k drastic action needed."

Check out the post below:

Nigerian react to Davido's prediction on naira

Social media users across the country have reacted differently to the singer's prediction of naira getting to 1k per dollar, most of them shared how it will affect their businesses.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Niji_darling:

"Well, the masses suffer it the most especially the small scale ⚖️ business woman and men."

Tha_realhighthee:

"No drastic action kankan…we are mostly interested in foreign goods…we no get Wetin we dey produce..so shey na magic go make dollar drop value?"

Igd_carplug:

"Y’all better be saving in dollars."

Sohigh_xy:

"They really don’t care, na election dey their mind now."

Barbielabby:

"Let me quickly go and change all my money to $$$."

Wholesalesperfumeoil:

"Nor be lies!!! We doing business already foresaw this! Something really needs to be done!! And fast too!!!! PVC all the way."

