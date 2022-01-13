Only You Carry 2 Babymamas Go Vacation: Fans React As Davido Laments Over Money He Spent During Detty December
- It is looking like the reality of January is telling on rich Nigerian music superstar, Davido as he made a statement online
- Davido revealed that he calculated the money he spent last December and concluded that it was a very expensive one for him
- The singer also promised to make up for the spent amount and Nigerians have reacted differently to his post
If a whole 30 billion gang boss and the self-acclaim Omo Baba Olowo, Davido can be feeling the reality of Detty December spending, how much more will a layman feel?
The singer lamented about the huge amount of money he lavished in December last year in a post he shared on his Instagram story channel.
Davido reflected on the figures even though he didn't reveal at and he was surprised at the amount spent in the period:
You no dey rest? Reactions as Davido catches private jet flight to Zimbabwe hours after housewarming party
"Just did some accounting yea that was a very expensive December Jesus! Nah mahn we need to up the score."
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
Check out the post below:
Reactions
Nigerians reacted differently to Davido's comments about spending in December, most of them shared their personal spending pattern in the month.
Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:
Florishohabuike:
"29 billion still remain."
Donokofficial:
"January is actually fast this year Abi na for only my eyes?"
Sugarbaby_mimi126:
"E no easy even me wey no go outside with families I calculate now sapa dey drag me."
Awaketodayyyy:
"Only you carry 2babymamas for vacation, u come dey complain. Shebi e dey sweet u before."
Hotboy_szn:
"SAPA no be so oh…na only me wey no spend."
Donputtygram_:
"How much tell us now make we know abi na the whole 30 billion."
Beautiful scenes on gardens and poolside as Davido throws big housewarming party for his Banana Island mansion
Thilda_royalty:
"When David talks like this, he is about to add one car to his fleet."
Davido throws big housewarming party
Legit.ng previously reported that Davido started the new year on a good note and his fans gushed over his achievement.
The singer had a housewarming party for his new Banana Island mansion and the arena was a beautiful view.
The new mansion was beautifully designed with balloons around the poolside and the gardens setting the mood for a fun time.
Source: Legit.ng