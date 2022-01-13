It is looking like the reality of January is telling on rich Nigerian music superstar, Davido as he made a statement online

Davido revealed that he calculated the money he spent last December and concluded that it was a very expensive one for him

The singer also promised to make up for the spent amount and Nigerians have reacted differently to his post

If a whole 30 billion gang boss and the self-acclaim Omo Baba Olowo, Davido can be feeling the reality of Detty December spending, how much more will a layman feel?

The singer lamented about the huge amount of money he lavished in December last year in a post he shared on his Instagram story channel.

Devido on Detty December. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido reflected on the figures even though he didn't reveal at and he was surprised at the amount spent in the period:

"Just did some accounting yea that was a very expensive December Jesus! Nah mahn we need to up the score."

Check out the post below:

Reactions

Nigerians reacted differently to Davido's comments about spending in December, most of them shared their personal spending pattern in the month.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Florishohabuike:

"29 billion still remain."

Donokofficial:

"January is actually fast this year Abi na for only my eyes?"

Sugarbaby_mimi126:

"E no easy even me wey no go outside with families I calculate now sapa dey drag me."

Awaketodayyyy:

"Only you carry 2babymamas for vacation, u come dey complain. Shebi e dey sweet u before."

Hotboy_szn:

"SAPA no be so oh…na only me wey no spend."

Donputtygram_:

"How much tell us now make we know abi na the whole 30 billion."

Thilda_royalty:

"When David talks like this, he is about to add one car to his fleet."

